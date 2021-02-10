National Bank Financial Comments on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.25.

ENB opened at C$45.38 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$33.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 330.00%.

In related news, Director Marcel R. Coutu bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.94 per share, with a total value of C$409,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,613,036. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total transaction of C$178,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 920,547 shares in the company, valued at C$39,997,767.15. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

