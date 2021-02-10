NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NantKwest, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company’s product candidates include aNK, haNK and taNK for the treatment of cancers, infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system by using the natural killer cell. NantKwest, Inc. is headquartered in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California. “

Shares of NK stock opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. NantKwest has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $28.63.

In other news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $510,289.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,192,640 shares in the company, valued at $73,718,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $2,346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,300,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,574,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,208. 71.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NantKwest by 22.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 37,948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NantKwest during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,385,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in NantKwest by 522.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NantKwest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NantKwest by 7.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NantKwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

