Myriad (XMY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.45 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. During the last week, Myriad has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $6.45 million and $72,980.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,767,793,250 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.