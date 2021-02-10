Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) vs. Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Head to Head Contrast

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) and Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Surface Oncology and Mymetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology 0 2 2 0 2.50 Mymetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Surface Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.17%. Given Surface Oncology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than Mymetics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of Surface Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Surface Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.2% of Mymetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Surface Oncology and Mymetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology $15.36 million 31.73 -$54.79 million ($1.97) -6.08 Mymetics $730,000.00 N/A -$4.69 million N/A N/A

Mymetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surface Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Surface Oncology and Mymetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology N/A -29.77% -17.05% Mymetics -909.49% N/A -52.68%

Volatility & Risk

Surface Oncology has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mymetics has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Surface Oncology beats Mymetics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R. It also develops various earlier stage programs that targets other critical components of the tumor microenvironment, including regulatory T cells and natural killer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies; and the Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to evaluate the safety and efficacy of combining Surface's SRF617, an investigational antibody therapy targeting CD39, with Merck's KEYTRUDAÃ (pembrolizumab), the first anti-PD-1 therapy approved in the United States. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Mymetics Company Profile

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, focuses on research and developing vaccines for infectious diseases in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, intra nasal influenza, malaria, and chikungunya. It has a collaboration agreement with Texas Biomedical Research Institute; PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative; the Laboratory of Malaria Immunology and Vaccinology of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop and produce virosome based vaccine formulations for a malaria transmission-blocking vaccine candidate; RSV Corporation for developing the RSV vaccine; and Sanofi Pasteur Biologics, LLC to investigate the immunogenicity of influenza vaccines. The company was formerly known as ICHOR Corporation and changed its name to Mymetics Corporation in July 2001. Mymetics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Epalinges, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.