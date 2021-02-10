Must Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,000. Roku makes up 6.0% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Roku by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Roku by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Roku by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Roku to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $471.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.31 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.44. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $484.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total value of $1,125,079.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 562,509 shares of company stock valued at $173,899,620. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

