Must Asset Management Inc. Invests $349,000 in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Ontrak makes up 0.2% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at about $1,505,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at about $917,000. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ontrak alerts:

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.39. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 2.52.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ontrak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Ontrak Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.