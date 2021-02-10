Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,129.03

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,129.03 and traded as low as $1,118.00. Murray International Trust shares last traded at $1,122.00, with a volume of 164,527 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,129.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,024.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -10.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is -48.96%.

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

