MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 2,393 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,829,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 407.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,338,000 after buying an additional 55,403 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,664,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11,866.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.79.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $490.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $503.67 and a 200 day moving average of $552.05. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.44 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

