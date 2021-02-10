MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $480,262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,591,000 after acquiring an additional 524,179 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,939,000 after acquiring an additional 386,233 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,615,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,408,000 after acquiring an additional 81,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,433,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,099,000 after acquiring an additional 649,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $1,023,677.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 105,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,661 shares of company stock valued at $28,388,195 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 68.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.78.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.