MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,590 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,346,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $673,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $744,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $92.30.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.