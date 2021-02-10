MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $2.96 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,903,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $6,004,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $245.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $258.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.76.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

