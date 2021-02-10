MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in PVH by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in PVH by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 46,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

PVH stock opened at $93.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.96. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $2,590,956.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $472,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 454,181 shares of company stock worth $41,467,269. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.