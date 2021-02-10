Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Now Covered by Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Motorsport Games in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSGM opened at $30.35 on Monday. Motorsport Games has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $38.00.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes mobile racing games and esports. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc is a subsidiary of Motorsport Network, LLC.

