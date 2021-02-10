Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,677. The company has a market cap of $426.72 million, a PE ratio of 150.47 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $45,395.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPAA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

