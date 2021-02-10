Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 9.6% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,148,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in Apple by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 6,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,617 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,657,000. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

AAPL stock opened at $136.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

