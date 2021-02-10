Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $653,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $1,808,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 31,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $188.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.37, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $190.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 867,207 shares of company stock worth $150,836,958 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

