MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) Given a €110.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €118.67 ($139.61).

Get MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) alerts:

Shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) stock opened at €95.80 ($112.71) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €95.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €98.92. MorphoSys AG has a 12-month low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 12-month high of €125.20 ($147.29). The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.