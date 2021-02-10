Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IDRSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDRSF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019. Idorsia has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $33.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

