Morgan Stanley Boosts Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $168.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TT. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $145.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.05. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $156.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,029 shares of company stock worth $36,675,406 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,507,000 after buying an additional 120,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,397,000 after buying an additional 1,162,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,650,000 after purchasing an additional 435,412 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

