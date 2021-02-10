Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist cut their price objective on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.33.

MNRO opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. Monro has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monro will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 190.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Monro in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Monro in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.