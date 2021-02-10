Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas Sells 4,956 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total value of $1,848,042.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,033,636.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $8,462,023.20.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $10.54 on Tuesday, hitting $379.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,915. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $372.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.87. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,722,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after purchasing an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,621,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,660,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,131,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

