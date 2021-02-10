Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Deming Xiao Sells 13,359 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,893,936.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,265,933.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Deming Xiao sold 4,092 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $1,525,865.88.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $10.54 on Tuesday, reaching $379.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,915. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 115.25, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.87.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,775,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,813,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $853,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

