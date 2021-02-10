Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sells 14,899 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total value of $5,555,688.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,125,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,825,291.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $19,316,741.86.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total value of $16,448,715.36.

MPWR stock opened at $379.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.87. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,393,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

