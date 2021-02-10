Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Mondi alerts:

Shares of MONDY opened at $49.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mondi has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.