Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,350,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 189,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 179,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.