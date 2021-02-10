Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Shares Up 15.9%

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI)’s stock price shot up 15.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $2.91. 1,761,091 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 430,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Monaker Group had a negative net margin of 4,094.42% and a negative return on equity of 165.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monaker Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monaker Group by 87.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monaker Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 30,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Monaker Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKGI)

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

