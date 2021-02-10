MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Trading Down 6.9%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 1,340,976 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 457,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MOGU in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.80 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.93.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 309.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MOGU during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of MOGU during the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MOGU during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MOGU in the third quarter worth approximately $2,879,000. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

MOGU Company Profile (NYSE:MOGU)

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

