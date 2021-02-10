Model N (NYSE:MODN) Upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”

Model N (NYSE:MODN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

MODN stock opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.34 and a beta of 0.95. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $115,526.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $125,156.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,914.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,010 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Model N by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Model N by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

