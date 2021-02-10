Model N (NYSE:MODN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $47.96 and last traded at $42.35, with a volume of 8025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $562,840.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,985,906.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $125,156.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,914.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,881 shares of company stock worth $1,290,010 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Model N by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -99.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

About Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

