MobilityOne Limited (MBO.L) (LON:MBO) Shares Gap Down to $13.50

MobilityOne Limited (MBO.L) (LON:MBO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $12.75. MobilityOne Limited (MBO.L) shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 6,111 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.11. The company has a market cap of £12.76 million and a P/E ratio of 9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.38.

About MobilityOne Limited (MBO.L) (LON:MBO)

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. It offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

