MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.
MKS Instruments has raised its dividend payment by 13.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MKS Instruments has a payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.
Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.82. The stock had a trading volume of 557,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,126. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.31 and its 200-day moving average is $133.46. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $192.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.60.
In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on MKSI. Benchmark lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.
MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.
