MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

MKS Instruments has raised its dividend payment by 13.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MKS Instruments has a payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.82. The stock had a trading volume of 557,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,126. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.31 and its 200-day moving average is $133.46. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $192.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKSI. Benchmark lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

