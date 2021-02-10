Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE: MFG) in the last few weeks:

2/9/2021 – Mizuho Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

2/2/2021 – Mizuho Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

1/29/2021 – Mizuho Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

1/22/2021 – Mizuho Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

1/12/2021 – Mizuho Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

MFG stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $3.08.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 36,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 34,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

