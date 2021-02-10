Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $563.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.44.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ian Clements purchased 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,966.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,852.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,637.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 227,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 60,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43,154 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

