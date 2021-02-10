Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Increases Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $825,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 38,593.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 204,933 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock remained flat at $$50.82 during trading hours on Wednesday. 709,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72.

