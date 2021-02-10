Mirrored ProShares VIX Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.59 Million (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 10th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and $518,640.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be bought for $14.86 or 0.00033153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00050797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.62 or 0.00271348 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 74.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00124196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00072484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00088116 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.87 or 0.00202729 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 375,995 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

