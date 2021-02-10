Mingyan Wang Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Anova Metals Limited (ASX:AWV) Stock

Anova Metals Limited (ASX:AWV) insider Mingyan Wang acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($17,857.14).

Mingyan Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anova Metals alerts:

On Monday, November 30th, Mingyan Wang 25,000,000 shares of Anova Metals stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.01.

Anova Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It holds interests in the Malcolm Gold project located in Western Australia; and the Big Springs Gold project located in the north east of the state of Nevada. The company was formerly known as Kimberley Rare Earths Limited and changed its name to Anova Metals Limited in November 2012.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Anova Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anova Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.