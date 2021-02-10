Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Position Increased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 63,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 96,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.23. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAA. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.