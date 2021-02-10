Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,818 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $51,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.72.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,563,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

