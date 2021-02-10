Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,233 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,302 shares of company stock worth $562,271. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $152.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $155.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

