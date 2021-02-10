MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Holdings Raised by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1,469.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 69.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,017 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,448,000 after purchasing an additional 444,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,032,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 311,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.