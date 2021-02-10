M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 31,464 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 31,464 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,360,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,873,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 569.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 117,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFFN opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.35. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,233.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

