M&G Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $168,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $171,600.00.

On Monday, February 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $156,720.00.

On Thursday, January 28th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $106,520.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $169,530.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $109,960.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $415,120.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $149,370.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $141,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $134,460.00.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $57.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Trinseo by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Trinseo by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trinseo by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

