M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,336 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Century Communities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 4.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

