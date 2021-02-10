M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.35 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 14.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,057,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.08.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $282.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.31. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.