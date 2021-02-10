M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.28 Million Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $202,085.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,900.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,563 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NUS opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $62.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12.

NUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.43.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

