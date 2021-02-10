M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Providence Service during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRSC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Providence Service in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Providence Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of The Providence Service stock opened at $175.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.98. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,932.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Providence Service Co. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $156.30.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

