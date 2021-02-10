Meyer Handelman Co. Has $13.66 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,007,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,934,000 after acquiring an additional 985,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,167,000 after acquiring an additional 629,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,826,000 after acquiring an additional 542,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,512,000 after acquiring an additional 447,150 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IR traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $44.37. The company had a trading volume of 43,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.10 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $104,744.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,564. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

