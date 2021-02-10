Meyer Handelman Co. Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA traded down $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.13. 354,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,922,328. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.62. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95. The stock has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

