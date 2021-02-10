Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock Price Up 29.8%

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)’s share price rose 29.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 1,147,793 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 323% from the average daily volume of 271,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mexco Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76.

In other news, Director Michael J. Banschbach sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Tammy Mccomic sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,215 shares in the company, valued at $762,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $189,020. Corporate insiders own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

