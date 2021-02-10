Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock Price Up 29.8%

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)’s share price rose 29.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 1,147,793 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 323% from the average daily volume of 271,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mexco Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76.
Mexco Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.
