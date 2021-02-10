Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Chairman Robert F. Spoerry Sells 1,000 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MTD stock traded up $8.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,214.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,191.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,069.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

